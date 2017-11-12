This Priming Eye Gel Is A Game-Changer — & You've Never Heard Of It

When I was in high school, I got the Clinique Moisture Surge gift set for Christmas. The little pink jar of moisturizer was like a little gem of what I considered to be very high-end beauty nestled inside my stocking. But what really sticks out in my memory of the set is the de-puffing metal rollerball that came with the cream.
Santa must've looked into his crystal ball many years ago and seen all the sleepless nights and vodka sodas in my future, because that first undereye rollerball sparked an obsession in my late teens and early twenties with tightening, brightening, and de-puffing my veiny, dark purple, saggy-every-single-morning undereyes. I've tried keeping a spoon in the freezer, heavy creams that make big promises, and serums that come in metal-tipped tubes, but I didn't find the thing that soothed my thin, delicate skin and didn't crack or crease under my concealer by lunchtime — until now.
Meet the Volition Helix AM/PM Eye Gel. Volition Beauty is an innovation-driven company that crowdsources its products, taking recommendations from real women who feel there's a gap in the market for their particular skin concern.
And while the brand itself is still new and relatively under-the-radar, this eye gel has been flying off the shelves. With more than 100 positive reviews and over 6,000 "hearts," Sephora can't keep it in stock.
Why I'm into it? The glycolic acid gel texture is slightly cooling and super-hydrating; my skin sucks it up when I use my ring finger to softly dab it under and around my eyes. I take a minute to run a straightener through my hair or pull up the covers on my bed, and when I go back to the mirror, the gel has completely melted into my skin. Because it's rich in collagen, there's almost a priming effect that smooths out my skin so my concealer slides on perfectly — and stays put all day. I don't need to top it with a powder or any kind of setting spray because the eye gel marries so well with makeup, which is what Lindsey, Volition Beauty's innovator, thought about when she worked to co-create this anti-aging daytime makeup canvas.
Like the 6,000+ Sephora fans, I'm adopting this eye treatment into my daily routine. Now, if Volition can combine the technology of the eye gel plus primer, plus add in a concealer — that would be my holy grail.
