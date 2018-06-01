How To Get Rid Of Undereye Circles On Darker Skin Tones

Some say that the best inspiration strikes at night. But most would also agree that an all-nighter of creating — or just partying — is a surefire way for dark circles to creep up underneath your eyes.
This especially affects those with darker skin tones, according to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Specific Beauty. "They're more noticeable since there is more melanin in their body," she says. "This makes it more challenging to treat dark circles for people of color versus fairer skin because the formulations need to be adjusted to be more effective. Also, hyperpigmentation in general is more common in darker skin-toned women, so dark circles are a more common complaint."
While there are plenty of great concealers out there to hide whatever it is you were doing the night before, first, let's get to the root of the issue. Ahead, the common culprits and solutions for dark circles on dark skin.