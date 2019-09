Read This Before Using Eye Cream In Your 20s

In short, your eyes aren't escaping your last sunburn or love of binge watching Netflix until 2 a.m. any more than the rest of your face and body. Why? Our eyes are affected by the big bad trio: the sun, fatigue, and pollution. However, while the majority of us (hopefully) have preventative measures in place to combat these elements (daily SPF, lots of sleep, regular water intake), the skin around our eyes is much thinner — meaning it's far more susceptible. Skin-care expert and founder of a brand of the same name, Tata Harper, stresses as much: "The skin around your eyes is thinner and more delicate, so fatigue, dryness, tugging (when removing eye makeup), and your everyday expressions can play an even bigger role."