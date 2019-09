So You (Eek) Got A Sunburn? Here's How To Heal It, Fast

"The first thing to do is get out of the sun as soon as possible," says dermatologist Karyn Grossman, MD . "It's amazing how many people who are sunburnt go back out [into the sun]." It's true — just think about how many times you may have gotten a little pink on vacation, and then hit the sand in your bikini the next day. "Your skin has already told you, 'That's enough,'" Dr. Grossman says. "It's time to stop."This doesn't mean you have to sit indoors while everyone else is out frolicking in the ocean. Go outside — but cover up everything. "Stay under an umbrella, wear a hat," she says. "You need to be totally covered, so your skin gets no more sun."Once you're out of the sun, Dr. Grossman suggests taking a cool bath spiked with some milk. "Milk proteins help calm your skin," she says. Not into it? Draw yourself an oatmeal bath, which is also super-soothing. (Gold star if you combine the two.) "Also, pick up an over-the-counter cortisone cream and an aloe gel, and apply as needed," she says. "You'll also want to stock up on Advil or Ibuprofen. It decreases inflammation while helping to decrease the pain."