Sunburn Guide
Beauty
A Definitive Guide To All Things Sunscreen
by
Us
Beauty
25 Sunscreens That Actually Work For Breakout-Prone Skin
Us
May 14, 2019
Beauty
Aloe Vera Changed My Skin — Once I Used It For More Than Sunburns
Cat Quinn
Apr 19, 2019
Beauty
The FDA Is About To Shake Up Your Sunscreen In A Big Way
Erika Stalder
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
The Best Sunburn Remedies That Aren't Advil & A Cold Compress
Even if you don’t love the sweltering heat, the summer season still has some pretty sweet perks. You get out of work relatively earlier than usual
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
So You Forgot Sunscreen — 7 Face Masks That'll Soothe The Sting
Imagine the perfect summer Saturday. You're biking along a dirt road of a small coastal town, the wind from the ocean kisses your cheek, the birds are
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Tiny Beauty Products Minimize Pre-Vacation Packing Stress
The last time I attempted to funnel my $45 conditioner into a TSA-compliant, clear bottle, I wound up with globs of wasted product all over my bathroom
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Unlikely Way Supergoop Won Sephora's Popularity Contest
On Instagram, the hottest brands are always eager to flaunt their outrageously cool founders. You've got Fenty Beauty, with superstar Rihanna regularly
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
I Tried $284 Worth Of Sunscreen On Dark Skin — Here's My Hon...
If you'd rather not deal with hyperpigmentation, fine lines, or skin cancer in this lifetime, it is essential that you use SPF every day (yes, even when
by
Dami Khadijah
Beauty
Under-$8 Aloe Vera Products That Will Heal Your Sunburn In A Snap
Bedbugs, five days of rain, lost luggage — these are just a few vacation-ruiners, but nothing quite compares to the damaged caused by a gnarly sunburn.
by
Megan Decker
Body
If Peeling Sunburn Is Bad For You, Why Does It Feel So Good?
Who among us gets excited when a sunburn starts to bubble, because it means you're going to start peeling? Obviously a sunburn is never something to be
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
The Derm's Guide To Protecting Your Scars In The Summer
Scars, which were once the kind of physical feature often Photoshopped out, are suddenly proudly visible on magazine covers and in fashion campaigns
by
Rachel Lubitz
Skin Care
Do Powder Sunscreens Actually Work?
Sunscreen lotions — albeit totally necessary — can be a menace. The constant reapplication, that greasy feeling, the subsequent breakouts, and that
by
Us
Beauty
Could CBD Be The Answer To Summer's Worst Side Effect?
Whether you're a frequent visiter to MedMen or simply a curious beauty buff, it's hard to deny that CBD is trending — everywhere. Why? Some studies tell
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Why You Should Never,
Ever
Cover Up A Sunburn With Found...
You might recall that last summer, a Reddit post showing a before-and-after photo of a woman with a serious sunburn went viral. On the left side, she’s
by
Rachel Krause
Workout Clothes
10 Sun-Protective Workout Clothes That Don’t Look Dorky
There are lots of factors to consider when you're shopping for new workout clothes: Will you sweat through the fabric? Is it going to make your legs
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
The 7 Products Top Dermatologists Swear By For Treating Sunburns
In such a tumultuous time, it's nice to feel connected to people, and one universal truth that unites us all is that sunscreen is not optional. (We'll
by
Danielle Cohen
Beauty
What Are Sun Drops — & Do They Actually Work?
Makeup drops have taken many forms, from foundation to highlighter to primer. But, when the hot weather hits, I find myself itching for an SPF version,
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Is How Sunscreen
Actually
Protects Your Skin
There are very few certainties in life, except for death, taxes, and the fact that you need to wear sunscreen every single day. Sun protection is up there
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
What You Need To Know About Those Sun Protection Gummies
Sunscreen is far from the most popular or exciting product on shelves. It's misunderstood, underused, even despised. Gummies, on the other hand, are
by
Kelsey Castañon
Wellness
What's Bella Thorne's Condition In The Movie
Midnig...
There's a new movie premiering this week called Midnight Sun, and it's about a 17-year-old girl named Katie (played by Bella Thorne) who has a summer
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Yes, Your Eyeballs Can Get Sunburned &, Wow, It Sounds Awful
If you follow Busy Phillipps on Instagram, you know that she loves to overshare about her health — she even has a podcast dedicated to talking about all
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Here's Another Way You Can Show Your Support For Dick's...
You may know Dick's Sporting Goods for its camo pantsselection and cardbroad grizzly bear cutouts, but the store is also one of the nation's leading gun
by
Kelsey Castañon
Wellness
Your Face Can Get Really Swollen From A Sunburn — This Guy's...
If you've ever sprained an ankle or had any other part of your body swell up, then you might know that pressing your finger into the swelling can leave an
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
So You (Eek) Got A Sunburn? Here's How To Heal It, Fast
Nobody is perfect — not even a beauty editor. We may preach the gospel of SPF and slather on the stuff with fervor, but sometimes we slip up. We openly
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Yep, That “Drinkable Sunscreen” You Heard About Is Total B.S.
Rule of thumb: If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is — and, as convenient as it would be, the ambitious concept of “drinkable
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
When It's Not A Sunburn But A Sun Allergy
As it gets warmer and people start spending more time outside, I have more and more patients coming into my office and complaining of a "sun allergy." A
by
Dr Sejal Shah
Wellness
How To Keep Your Eyes Safe During The Eclipse
This story was originally published on August 16, 2017. Update: The solar eclipse is happening today, August 21, 2017. Amid all the hype surrounding next
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
Hands-Free Sunscreen Exists — & It Only Takes 10 Seconds To Apply
If you're someone who always remembers to bring a bottle of SPF to the beach, I applaud you. My family and I, however, are not those people. In fact,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Sunscreens Surfers Swear By Are NOT What You'd Expect
Surfers might be protective of their turf, but they're more than willing to share their best beauty tips. And, lucky for us, these super-athletes (who
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This New Bath & Body Works Product Is The Only Upside To Getting ...
I have a complicated relationship with aloe vera gel — and you probably do, too, if you often forget sunscreen and suffer at least one ultra-red,
by
Samantha Sasso
