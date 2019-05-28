The 7 Products Top Dermatologists Swear By For Treating Sunburns

In such a tumultuous time, it's nice to feel connected to people, and one universal truth that unites us all is that sunscreen is not optional. (We'll take what we can get.) SPF should be worn daily to protect skin from sun damage and skin cancer — no ifs, ands, or buts.
But even if you slather on the stuff, use a doctor-recommended broad-spectrum formula, and make sure it's SPF 30 or higher, there's still the risk of a sunburn if you're not vigilant. The skin's reaction to ultraviolet exposure can happen in as little as ten minutes outside, meaning even your half-mile walk to the subway can put you at risk.
Not one to take a sunburn lying down, we turned to the top dermatologists for their summer skin-savers for when things get real. Click ahead for their picks.
