The Derm's Guide To Protecting Your Scars In The Summer

Covering scars with clothing is the most obvious way to protect them from too much sun, but plenty of sunscreens and scar products can also be immensely helpful, too. Dr. Cela specifically recommends slathering on a mineral-based, broad-spectrum sunscreen, which means that it protects against both UVA and UVB rays, with a minimum of SPF 30. Check to be sure it has zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, Parsol 1789 (avobenzone), or Mexoryl SX (ecamsule) in the ingredients list; zinc oxide and titanium oxide are known to be highly effective in creating a barrier against UVA rays.