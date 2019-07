6 Body Lotions With SPF That You'll Actually Want To Wear Every Day

Summer is all fun and games until you're layering on aloe vera every five minutes, desperately trying to recover from a sunburn , and the red, achy patches aren't just the result of a long beach day. Anytime you're in the sun — like for a weekend walk in the park or an after-work rooftop drink — it's a possibility. Unfortunately, while we are pretty diligent about applying sunscreen all over our faces every day, sometimes we forget that the other 90% of our body needs a security blanket when we're not on vacation.