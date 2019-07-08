6 Body Lotions With SPF That You'll Actually Want To Wear Every Day

Summer is all fun and games until you're layering on aloe vera every five minutes, desperately trying to recover from a sunburn, and the red, achy patches aren't just the result of a long beach day. Anytime you're in the sun — like for a weekend walk in the park or an after-work rooftop drink — it's a possibility. Unfortunately, while we are pretty diligent about applying sunscreen all over our faces every day, sometimes we forget that the other 90% of our body needs a security blanket when we're not on vacation.
If the idea of applying a sticky, chalky sunscreen to your arms and legs for a Monday at the office sounds unappealing, think again. Beauty brands have found clever ways to put SPF in all our go-to products: facial moisturizers, setting sprays, and even body lotions. These formulas offer the same body-care benefits, including moisturizing ingredients and glowy finishes, with a side of SPF.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best body lotions with SPF 30 or more, so you can protect yourself from the sun on a daily basis, and put that aloe vera away... for now.
Supergoop! Forever Young Body Butter with Sea Buckthorn SPF 40
Not only does this moisturizing body butter protect your skin from the sun, but it immediately relaxes you with eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla, so you feel like you're fresh out of a spa — minus the bill.
The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Protect Lotion SPF 30
We get it: A sun-kissed glow is your ultimate summer goal, but what if you could achieve it without needing to sit under the sun? This vitamin C body lotion leaves your skin more radiant over time while also protecting it from UV rays.
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil SPF 45 Body Butter
If you're looking for a mineral formula, then this body butter was made for you. Free of both oxybenzone and octinoxate, this lotion with SPF protects your skin and the Earth.
Aesop Protective Body Lotion SPF 50
This body lotion with SPF has a lightweight finish that won't make your skin feel greasy. Bonus: It's waterproof (up to 80 minutes), so you won't have to worry about your sun protection dripping away on your sweatiest days.
Glytone Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 40
The biggest advice dermatologists give when it comes to aesthetic treatments — like laser hair removal or body peels — is to protect your skin from the sun afterwards. This oil- and fragrance-free pick is a sunscreen-lotion hybrid that works well for post-treatment skin. Plus, it also has hyaluronic acid to boost moisture.
Pacifica Body Butter Coconut - SPF 50
A surfer favorite, this bronzing body butter will leave you with a water-resistant glow whether you're walking to work or swimming with the waves. The best part of this under-$15 find is that it smells like coconuts, so it's like a tropical experience no matter where you're wearing it.
