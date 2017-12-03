This Cleanser Does So Much More Than Just Remove Your Makeup

Cleansing is one of the most important components of a skin-care routine. Who wants to drift off to sleep with day-old makeup and pollution particles caked on their face? First of all, it'll ruin your nice silk pillow. Second, it can clog your pores, break you out, and lead to premature aging. No, thank you.
Needless to say, implementing a killer cleanser is key. And ideally, washing the face morning and night is the proper cadence — cleansing after you wake up helps remove the oil and bacteria that build up throughout the night. But in colder months, when the skin is already lacking moisture, standard cleansers, especially those that foam, can be harsh and strip the skin.
But not this one: Pestle & Mortar's Illuminating Gel Cleanser is packed with fermented papaya and mango to naturally exfoliate and bright, and jojoba oil, a super-hydrator. As a bonus, it smells amazing.
The first time I used this cleanser after a long, tiring day of work, my face immediately looked radiant and bright, like I'd just woken up from a nine-hour night of sleep. The cleanser did that while deeply cleansing and removing all traces of makeup from my face — everything from bronzer to mascara. Win-win.
Best of all, Pestle & Mortar is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, paraben-free, and free of synthetic fragrances, which means that it will even work for highly sensitive skin. Also, the dispenser is super-sanitary — its got a built-in pump that disperses the perfect amount of product for a full face wash.
At $59 for 3.38 fluid ounces, it's a bit on the pricier side, but considering it does the work of both a cleanser and mask, we'd say it's well worth it. That, and it's the holidays — doesn't your skin deserve a gift, too?
