I could run through all the Pattern products one by one, but I’m gonna cut to the one every woman with curly hair really cares about: the conditioner. For women with natural hair, conditioner is so much more than a post-shampoo step. You can use it to do a pre-shampoo treatment, you can wash your hair with it, you can even use it as a leave-in when mixed with a bit of water in a spray bottle. It’s the cornerstone of any Afro hair routine.