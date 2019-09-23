Ulta Beauty Just Dropped Its Massive Fall-Haul Sale

While there's never a bad time to find out your favorite beauty products are 50% off, the first day of fall is probably the most opportune. To celebrate the official shift in the seasons, Ulta Beauty is giving you a reason to shop — nay, haul — and fully restock your bathroom cabinet, makeup bag, vanity, and shower caddy before sweater weather hits.
Whether you need a fresh can of dry shampoo or a creamy bronzer to keep you sun-kissed through tailgate season, you'll find it at Ulta's annual Fall Haul event. The sale is officially live now, both online and in stores, and runs for the next two weeks, with discounts on everything — from makeup and skin care to haircare and bath-and-body top-sellers.
You can shop the sale through October 5th, but we wouldn't wait that long. The current set of deals — including Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo for $2 and 40% off Maybelline SuperStay Matte Lipstick — will only last until Saturday, September 28th. That leaves a few days to strategize, at least until next week's drop is announced.
Stay tuned for a full calendar breakdown of every discount you can find during Ulta's 2019 Fall Haul sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
