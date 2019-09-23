Every Beauty Product Included In Ulta Beauty’s Massive Fall Haul Event

Ulta Beauty just kicked off its annual Fall Haul event, and trust us when we say that this year, it's a doozy. As you might already know, this seasonal event offers weekly deals with up to 50% off beauty products both online and in stores. It's a two-part sale, running until October 5th, but the deals happening right now will expire this coming Saturday, September 28th, to make way for the second crop of discounts.
So, what's on sale during the first half? You can click over to the store's Fall Haul landing page now for the complete breakdown (it's a lot), or just shop our top picks ahead. We selected one product from each brand on sale — from Covergirl to Shea Moisture to Baby Foot — and loaded them into this slideshow. From Maybelline's SuperStay lipstick to a NYX brow pen that's sure to sell out in every shade, scroll through to check out our picks at Ulta Beauty this week.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
