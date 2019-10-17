8 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Honeymoon Sex

There are many reasons we go on vacations — to visit family, celebrate holidays, and de-stress from work. But a honeymoon is special: it’s a vacation dedicated entirely to having sex. No one’s going to lecture you for staying in bed with your partner all day instead of visiting the Louvre. You’re on your honeymoon! That’s what you’re supposed to do.
Studies show that married couples have more sex in their first month of marriage than at any other point. So why not make the most of your honeymoon and go all-out? Create an erotic bucket list, shop for lingerie, pack some sex toys, and make sure your hotel room has a king-size bed. Some people in open or monogam-ish relationships like to commemorate their honeymoon with a threesome. Just don’t pull a Shiv Roy and wait until your wedding night to break the news that you want an open marriage.
Here are some honeymoon sex ideas to spark your creativity.
Have morning sex… and middle-of-the-day sex
For once, you don’t need to worry about getting to work on time. Have slow, lazy morning sex, intense middle-of-the-day sex, and steamy evening sex. And add in any other time of day you want it, too.
Dress up in lingerie
A honeymoon is a great occasion to go shopping. Pick out lingerie you feel amazing in — and show it off to your partner for the first time.
Find your new favorite sex position
Read up on some sex position guides and choose something new to try — whether it’s standing sex, reverse cowgirl, or “the octopus,” as you might find your new go-to.
Go for multiple orgasms
Think of sexual pleasure like a wave and ride it to a second orgasm (or third, or fourth). Prolong your sex sessions as you explore what this sensation feels like.
Indulge in your kinks
Who says honeymoon sex has to be slow and romantic? If you and your partner are into spanking, bondage, or another kink, go ahead and indulge — a major perk of vacation sex is you don’t have to worry about what your neighbors will think if they hear you.
Have slow sex… then rough sex
Or if you do love slow sex, begin the day with karezza, a romantic approach that’s all about caressing. Then, through out the day, get harder and rougher. Or try the reverse, if that sounds more appealing.
Use a couples’ sex toy
Try something new
A honeymoon is the perfect time to try something new in bed. Talk with your partner about what you’re both into and go for it. Whether it’s blindfold play, public sex, or a new sex position like “the pile-driver,” you’ll be building a new sexual memory together. And what’s more romantic than that?
