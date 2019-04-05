Story from Fashion

18 Bride-Approved Lingerie Sets To Slip Into On Your Wedding Night

Eliza Huber
When it comes to your wedding day, there's a lot to think about. Between picking the right bridesmaids' dresses and finding your own perfect gown, it's inevitable that something or other will slip your mind. But if there's one thing you don't want to forget about, it's the pretty little undergarments that you'll end the night in: your bridal lingerie.
While 9 times out of 10, we'd prefer to don a pair of granny panties sans bra, your wedding night calls for something a little less Bridget Jones and a lot more Casablanca. The trick? Keep it classy, avoid anything too complicated, and if you're going to splurge, do it on a sexy set that you can wear long past your wedding night.
We've rounded up 18 lingerie options, from bodysuits to slips to bra-panty sets, that are sure to get you (& your S.O.) in the mood post-nuptials.
1 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Bluebella.
Shop This
BlueBella
Marina Bra
$64.00$20.00
BlueBella
Marina Thong
$28.00$9.00
2 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Only Hearts.
Shop This
Only Hearts
Whisper Sweet Nothings Coucou Bodysuit
$127.00
3 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Lonely.
Shop This
Lonely
Extended Size Etta Underwire Bra
$115.00
Lonely
Etta Tri Brief
$50.00
4 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Topshop.
Shop This
Topshop
Satin And Lace Set
$55.00
5 of 18
Photo Courtesy of H&M.
Shop This
H&M
Lace Balconette Bra
$24.99
H&M
Lace Brazilian Briefs
$14.99
6 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Shop This
Eberjey
Lucie Sweetie Bralette
$65.00
Eberjey
Lucie Sweetie Bikini Bottoms
$46.00
7 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Hello Beautiful.
Shop This
Hello Beautiful
Romance Bra
$75.00
Hello Beautiful
Romance String Panty
$55.00
8 of 18
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.
Shop This
ASOS CURVE
Curve Roxy Lace Bra And Thong Set
$28.50
9 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Fruity Booty.
Shop This
Fruity Booty
Coconut V Boobs
£40.00
Fruity Booty
Coconut Bum
£16.00
10 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.
Shop This
Myla
Elm Row Ruffled Satin-trimmed Bra
$87.97
Myla
Elm Row Ruffled Satin-trimmed Stretch-tull...
$60.88
Myla
Elm Row Ruffled Bow-embellished Picot-trim...
$55.00
11 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Victoria's Secret.
Shop This
Victoria's Secret
Satin Slip
$54.50
12 of 18
Photo Courtesy of For Love & Lemons.
Shop This
For Love & Lemons
Mariette Embroidery Bodysuit
$230.00
13 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Need Supply.
Shop This
Botanica Workshop
Vina Silk Bralette
$202.00
Botanica Workshop
Rio Silk Brief
$120.00
14 of 18
Shop This
Out From Under
Lacey Triangle Bralette
$29.00
Out From Under
Lacey Lace Brazillian Bikini
$8.00
15 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Cosabella.
Shop This
Cosabella X Eloquii
Sweet Dreams Bodysuit
$99.95
16 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Araks.
Shop This
Araks
Yanelis Bralett
$98.00
Araks
Liselott Panty
$75.00
17 of 18
Photo Courtesy of BHLDN.
Shop This
BHLDN
Darling Chemise
$98.00
18 of 18
Photo Courtesy of Hanky Panky.
Shop This
Hanky Panky
Plus-size Rosalyn Chemise
$102.00
