When did you last try a new sex position? Whether or not you're in a relationship, it's all too easy to fall back on a handful of tried-and-tested moves and forget the delicious variety available to you and your partner.
That's where Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning come in. They're not only the founders of sex toy boutique and educational hub Babeland, they're the authors of Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex. With insight into everything from BDSM to birth control, Moregasm is an expert (yet relatable) roadmap to your best-ever sex life.
The book's inclusive, deftly illustrated guides to manual, oral, vaginal, and anal sex positions are our favourite part. We're thrilled to share some of them with you here (and if you want to check out the rest, go wild and purchase the book). Some positions may be old favourites, others variations on classics, and still others completely new to you. Combined, they might just make for your best sex yet. Click through for the good stuff.