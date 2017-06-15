Oral sex can be fun and intimate, and it can lead to some of the most intense orgasms. So why do so many (mostly straight) people downplay it as a warm up before the main act?
Considering that the vast majority of people with vulvas require external stimulation (or external paired with internal stimulation) to achieve orgasm, it’s worth asking yourself if you’re giving oral sex the attention to detail it deserves. And that includes the positions you and your partner are getting into. Whether you’re working with a penis or a vulva, the right angle can make all the difference.
Before you go to town with your mouth, you might want to have some basic tools handy, like a pillow to prop up the back or butt, a towel or absorbent blanket to provide an ideal environment for letting the fluids flow, and a water-based lube — sure our mouths can create saliva, but that’s not always enough.
Ahead, some oral sex position ideas that will work for all bodies — and convince you once and for all that oral is more than an opening act.