Relationship Advice
Do You Have Cold Feet Or Just Pre-Wedding Anxiety?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Relationship Advice
Relationships
Thinking About Ending Your Marriage? You Might Want To Talk To A Divorce Lawyer First
Erika W. Smith
May 17, 2019
Mind
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult
Cory Stieg
May 16, 2019
Date Ideas
Weeknight Date Ideas That Are More Creative Than Happy Hour
Erika W. Smith
May 15, 2019
Date Ideas
Summer Date Ideas That Go Beyond A Long Walk On The Beach
Summer is getting closer… and as it’s getting warmer out, people are getting ready to date. According to Match.com data, the most popular time of the
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationship Advice
How To Improve Your Relationship With Your Mom
This Sunday is Mother's Day, and although it's meant to be a day to celebrate your bond with your mother, the day might not feel all gifts and greeting
by
Cory Stieg
Sex Tips
Why Sex Sounds — Think
“Ohhhh!”
— Actually Make Sex Better
Whether from porn, an R-rated movie, or some real-life experience, we all know what moaning during sex sounds like. But why is that sound such a turn-on?
by
Erika W. Smith
Weddings
An Expert Guide To 20 Years Of Wedding Anniversary Gifts
Wedding anniversaries mark the number of years since two people decided to make things officially official. Back in the day, these relationship milestones
by
Venus Wong
Relationships
9 Foolproof Ways To Make Moving In With A Partner Not A Disaster
There are a lot of benefits to moving in together. You no longer have to spend time driving or commuting to see your loved one. You can say goodbye to the
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
How “Ifs” And “Thens” Are Hurting Single Women
“Whatever.” - Clueless, 1995 As a kid, I wanted to be psychic. I wanted a crystal ball that, apart from being perfectly in line with my decor
by
Shani Silver
Relationship Advice
How To Survive A Breakup (Because You Will)
When you go through a breakup, the first few hours, days, and weeks can be so overwhelming that it's hard to know what to do with yourself. We talked to
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Jennifer Aniston Shares Why She Doesn’t Believe In Just One Soul ...
Jennifer Aniston appears on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s June/July 2019 issue, and in the cover story, she opens up about soul mates, dating apps,
by
Erika W. Smith
Mother's Day
14 Mother's Day Gifts You Can Totally Give To Your Partner&#...
If you're stuck in a situation that requires you to get a present for your partner's mom for Mother's Day, well, good luck. Unlike Christmas or
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
How
Jane The Virgin
Reimagined On-Screen Sex For Women
In 2014, when Jane the Virgin first premiered on the CW, it didn’t sound like a promising pitch: a show surrounding the virginity of a Catholic
by
Jaclyn Friedman
Sex
Sex Without Penetration Can Be Incredible — Try It
Too often, when we think of sex, we think of penetration. But sex doesn’t have to include penetration — plenty of people prefer sex without it! And
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationship Advice
Taylor Swift’s “ME!” Lyrics Show An Unhealthy Relationship
Taylor Swift’s and Brendon Urie’s new song “ME!” is a lot of things: the beginning of a new T.Swift musical era, pastel outfit inspiration, an
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
If You’re A Taurus, Date These Signs
Taurus season is almost here — and we’re now well into spring, which means that cuffing season is over and people are starting to date again.
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
This Is What Tauruses Are Like In Bed
April 20th isn’t just “420 Day” — it’s also the start of Taurus season. The bull is the second sign of the zodiac (after Aries), and Taureans
by
Erika W. Smith
Work & Money
How To Deal When Your Partner's Career Change Throws Your Li...
One of the hardest things about relationships is learning how to strike a balance between your and your partner’s needs. Navigating two different sets
by
Ludmila Leiva
Mind
Brené Brown On Scammers, Astrology & Influencer Culture
Listening to Brené Brown, PhD, LCSW, speak is kind of like going to church — and that's one reason why her iconic TED talk about vulnerability has been
by
Cory Stieg
Dating Advice
Don't Ignore These Red Flags In A New Relationship
When you’re dating someone new, all the excitement and butterflies can mean that you might miss troubling behavior that would have you telling a friend
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
How To Simplify Having Sex Against A Wall
Sex against the wall frequently appears in steamy movie sex scenes and in many people’s fantasies. However, executing it in reality can be a bit tricky
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex School
Not Everyone Bleeds Their First Time Having Sex
When it comes to virginity, there are a lot of myths out there. And while the phrase “popping your cherry” might lead you to imagine a burst of blood,
by
Erika W. Smith
Mind
What One Therapist
Really
Thinks Of Our "Bad" Decisions
Chart Note, Charlotte: Patient, age 25, reports feeling “anxious” for the past few months, though nothing of note has recently occurred. States that
by
Lori Gottlieb
Dating Advice
27 Pickup Lines That Will Make You Say “Yikes”
We're all familiar with "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?" and "If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together." But when it comes to
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
What Tarot Can Tell You About Your Love Life
There are many ways to read tarot — the practice of drawing cards from a tarot deck to find guidance in your life. The cards can give insight into your
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
No More “You Never Knows” For Single Women
“Yo sé perder / Pero / Ay ay ay, cómo me duele.” -Selena, Como La Flor, 1992 To say I’ve been single and dating for 11 years with nothing to
by
Shani Silver
Sex
What To Do If You Want Sex To Last Longer
There have been a lot of studies about how long sex lasts on average — but most of those studies focus on the length of P-in-V sex between a cis man and
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
If You're Not Happy With The Sex In Your Relationship, Here&...
Take a look at any sex advice column on the internet, and you’ll likely find a few questions that start like this: “I’m dating the perfect person.
by
Erika W. Smith
Mind
Why Munchausen By Proxy Often Involves Women
From Adora in Sharp Objects to Paula in Everything, Everything, Mrs. Collins in The Sixth Sense to Dee Dee in The Act, it seems like Munchausen by proxy
by
Cory Stieg
Dating Advice
If You’re An Aries, These Are The Signs You Should (And Shouldn’t...
While it might feel extreme to write “swipe left if you’re an Aquarius” on your Tinder profile, some people consider astrological compatibility when
by
Erika W. Smith
