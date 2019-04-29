8 a.m. — I sleep in, because I do think it's important to listen to your body. If I was able to wake up on time, I was going to go for a run. But I knew I'd been up late with friends and had just gone running for the second time in months yesterday. I feel those miles, mostly in my calves, but also with my overall inability to wake up. I sleep until 8 a.m. knowing that I will wake up early the next morning for more Hot HIIT at Bode. Since I have to be at work by 10 a.m., which means leaving around 9:25 a.m., I have to balance how often I wake up early in the morning for class, so that I can still function for work. I know I have friends coming over tonight again, so I decide to just let myself sleep, which is luckily free.