There’s nothing like ClassPass baby! I go to Laughing Lotus Yoga - SOUL SWEAT Class this time. The class isagain, but I had to buy awater, since I forgot mine. I love this studio, but because it's in the Flatiron District, it's hard to get to during the week. This is the only studio that I like going to that isn't heated (though it's called SOUL SWEAT). It's traditional in the sense that you chant together at the beginning and end of class. My teacher used a gong today, and played old-school soul music, not very traditional, but exactly what the class was feeling. There's no judgement in this studio — I've been doing yoga on and off for about six years, consistently for the past two, and sometimes feel pressure to be "the best yogi." But here, there is no judgement. People laugh — the teacher even laughs at himself. I accidentally kicked the guy next to me, and the woman in front of me stepped on my hand multiple times— we all apologize, but no one really cares. That’s just the kind of beautiful place this space is. Class runs about 15 minutes over, but I leave feeling really rejuvenated.