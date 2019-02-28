How Essential Oils Can Heal Your Sore & Achy Body

From foam rolling tools to infrared saunas, cryotherapy and compression boots, there's a growing list of fancy new treatments and products that are designed to help relieve sore muscles. But there's a low-tech muscle recovery method that people have been using for years that you may be overlooking: essential oils.
Indeed, aromatherapists often formulate products for addressing muscular pain, spasms, and tension in the body, explains Stephanie Tourles, the author of Stephanie Tourles’s Essential Oils: A Beginner’s Guide. (Massage and physical therapists may not incorporate essential oils into their practice because they don't have the proper training to safely administer them, she says.) When used with other techniques — such as stretching and self-myofascial release — certain essential oils can help soothe aches and pains from exercise and life.
A word of warning, though: If you're eager to try these essential oils yourself, it's important to dilute them heavily before applying them to your skin, Tourles says. Some people may find that essential oils irritate their skin, so you should aim to use six to 12 drops per ounce of carrier. Good carriers include hand lotions or fatty oils (think castor, almond, fractionated coconut, jojoba, or olive). As with other uses for essential oil, you should be careful and do as much research as you can: "Essential oils are serious medicine, being incredibly concentrated substances, and must be used with respect and knowledge of proper application techniques," she says.
Here, Tourles shared her favorite essential oils for comforting aches and pains.
Peppermint
Peppermint oil can be used topically to treat a variety of issues, including headaches and muscle aches, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). This is likely because peppermint has antispasmodic abilities, meaning it calms muscle spasms, and it helps reduce inflammation.
Lavender
Known for its signature relaxing scent, lavender can also be used for muscle aches, cramps, inflammation, and muscle spasms, Tourles says. Both Lavandula angustifolia and Lavandula latifolia have calming effects, but the latter is ideal for the neck, feet, and hands, she says. You can even use lavender to treat painful tension headaches.
Eucalyptus
Tourles says she likes to blend together eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary essential oils, to create a feel-good muscle rub. Eucalyptus adds an "initial cooling sensation" that warms up muscle tissues and may increase circulation, she says.
Helichrysum
Also known as "everlasting" or "immortelle," helichrysum may have an anti-inflammatory effect on the body, Tourles says. After a long workout, when your muscles are super fatigued, helichrysum can help relieve some of the inflammation that leads to an aching feeling, she says.
Chamomile
German chamomile is helpful for treating inflamed joints and muscles, while Roman chamomile, is a powerful relaxant that may ease muscle cramps and even calm restless leg syndrome, she says.
Pine
Pine essential oil has been long used to treat respiratory issues, as well as muscle and joint pain, Tourles says. "I like to blend it with rosemary and lavender or with eucalyptus and ginger root to comfort achy muscles and joints and ease tight tendons and ligaments," she says.
Ginger Root
Tired muscles will appreciate ginger root's warming and energizing characteristics, Tourles says. If you have poor circulation, or if your muscles are cool, ginger root can give you the boost you need to head back in the game or workout, she says.
