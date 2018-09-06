A Beginner’s Guide To Buying Essential Oils

Maybe it's the Lord of the Rings fan in me, but I still view essential oils as somewhat mystical items: soothing tinctures with the power to influence your mood and enhance your self-care routine. Of course, that's only when they're used properly. Essential oils can be irritating when used in skincare products and they can be downright dangerous if you use a hazardous variety or don't dilute them properly. Despite essential oils' growing reputation as goop-approved, "all natural" products for general wellness, it's still important to do your research before trying them out willy-nilly.
But, there's no need to be intimidated if you are interested in dipping a toe or two into the world of essential oils. And, you don't have to be an expert to reap their benefits. According to holistic esthetician, aromatherapist, and author of Stephanie Tourles’s Essential Oils: A Beginner’s Guide, Stephanie Tourles, you just have to start slowly with a few basic varieties — and be prepared to read a lot before actually using any.
Ahead, Tourles walks us through five beginner-friendly steps to buying and using essential oils.