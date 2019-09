A Beginner’s Guide To Buying Essential Oils

Maybe it's the Lord of the Rings fan in me, but I still view essential oils as somewhat mystical items: soothing tinctures with the power to influence your mood and enhance your self-care routine . Of course, that's only when they're used properly. Essential oils can be irritating when used in skincare products and they can be downright dangerous if you use a hazardous variety or don't dilute them properly. Despite essential oils' growing reputation as goop-approved , "all natural" products for general wellness, it's still important to do your research before trying them out willy-nilly.