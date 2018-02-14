Like it or not, we’re all in a relationship with money.
For some people, money runs through their fingers like water, while others grip it tightly in their fists. Some people fret about their finances, others bury their head in the sand and emerge only when they need to work out how to make a tin of beans last for the week before payday (hello).
The key to cash confidence, however, is feeling like you're the one in control. That feeling of control? It comes from knowing how to save, and knowing that your money's safe.
As for your money being safe, rest easy; any money you put in your current or savings account is automatically protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which was set up by the government and protects your money up to £85,000. So you can’t see it but you know it's got your back.
As for the saving, well, that requires a little more input from your side. But if you're clever, there are loads of easy ways to save money which don’t involve starving yourself or staying at home with the lights off.
Simple everyday changes are where it’s at, from switching your bank and rip-off energy supplier to making the most of holiday hacks. Here are the easiest ways to make big changes.