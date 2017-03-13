Lo Bosworth Opened Up About Her Depression & Anxiety

If you've been wondering what Laguna Beach and Hills alum Lo Bosworth has been up to lately, she's been going through a lot. On Friday, the reality star published a blog post titled "2016: The Year of My Great Depression," detailing the mental health issues she dealt with last year.
Bosworth explains that while she celebrated her 30th birthday, founded a company, Love Wellness, and got a sweet new dog last year, 2016 was still her "worst year ever." That's because Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 deficiencies gave her "crippling anxiety and depression" — and the issues went undiagnosed for 16 months.
Advertisement
The star explains that during the fall of 2015, she experienced "racing mind, impulsive behavior, [and] insomnia," which gave way to anxiety. The medications she tried in 2016 didn't work for her, and her treatments lead to "up and down" journeys. Eventually, a blood test revealed the vitamin deficiencies.
Bosworth also gave a detailed list of the vitamins she's now taking, and says that she now feels "100% back to normal." She also chose to end her blog post with some words of inspiration.
"Depression and anxiety can be both emotional and physical, and having lived through it, all I can say is that the struggle is worth it," Bosworth wrote. "I'm living proof that you should fight, you should explore, you should take your health into your own hands and be your own advocate, and that you CAN come out the other side with some serious scars, but feeling like a brand new human being."
We're thrilled to see the star speaking out against the stigma that's too often associated with mental illness. Talking about the reality of mental illness is essential, and we're happy to see Bosworth continuing the conversation.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
Advertisement