It's a bit different for Paradise, though. Reality Steve reported that contestants on the spin-off do, in fact, receive compensation for filming — between $7,000 and $15,000 for the whole season, with every cast member making the same amount. And for some, the associated costs of prepping for Bachelor in Paradise are easier on the wallet than the costs of Bachelor or Bachelorette prep. Taylor Nolan, who was on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, says she spent between $1,000 and $2,000 before going on the show, despite being fresh out of graduate school with student-loan debt. But when she went on Bachelor in Paradise, she could get away with spending less on clothes due to the more casual nature of the beach locale, where contestants basically just gallivant on the sand in bathing suits all day and are too sweaty to wear much makeup.