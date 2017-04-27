Update: If you thought the only person buying body glitter on purpose was Madonna circa 2002, you'd be sorely mistaken. The proof is all in the waiting list for Frank Body's new Shimmer Scrub, which officially drops on the brand's website May 1. So how many people are on it, you ask? Fifty freaking thousand people, according to Fashionista. To state the obvious here: That's a hell of a lot of glitter. So if you're looking to channel your own Material Girl, you might want to hop on that soon.
This story was originally published on April 21.
Never — not even in my wildest beauty dreams — did I ever think that body glitter would ever return to vogue. You remember body glitter from the late aughts, right? Rollerballs and small tubs housing unidentifiable, clear liquid sprinkled with sharp glitter. Found at Spencer's Gifts and Claire's Accessories: The mall stores where every pre-teen beauty trend is born — and dies.
Advertisement
But something unexplainable has been happening lately — something I might call my worst nightmare. The very fads I longed to rock as a 13-year-old are back and hitting trend lists like a vengeful wildfire: Hair bows, scrunchies, and crimped hair are crawling back — and they've brought body glitter with 'em.
My memories of body glitter have been set off with Instagram photos floating around the internet that are (somehow) making me think it might not be that bad. Coachella had flocks of concertgoers covered head to toe in glitter — glued to parts of the body we never thought to put the reflective particles (derrières, arm pits, undereye circles, and hair roots have all had moments lately.). And despite how cute it looks now, it's messy — and that's a fact. And there's nothing quite like loose glitter covered in glue to destroy your shower drain. So how do we adopt the #glittersister lifestyle without looking like a hungover mermaid who just left a Chainsmokers concert? Easy. There's a body scrub for that.
Thanks to Australian body care brand Frank, you can shine without the mess. It's newest innovation is a mystical upgrade of its best-selling coffee scrub — except this time it leaves you with a lot more than just baby-soft skin. Open up the holographic pouch to find a scrub texture that resembles (and smells like) damp sand.
Recommended use is business as usual: Rub your body down in the shower with the gentle exfoliating treatment and rinse. But, the newest iteration of the popular scrub is infused with tiny pieces of glitter — as if a disco ball shattered itself inside the bag. So when you rinse off the scrub, step out of the shower, and take a peak in the mirror, your body will actually be glowing. Sure, your skin will be softer, smoother, and more radiant thanks to the scrub's granule power, but your body will also appear as though you just brushed fairy dust from head to toe.
Advertisement
Our suggestion: Go big or go home. Lucky for glitter fanatics everywhere, the more you rub on, the higher the concentration of glitter is left on your skin — and it doesn't transfer to your clothes. Got another music festival to hit next weekend or a Bumble date to frighten? Shower the night before and wake up with the glitter intact (because morning showers are the worst).
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement