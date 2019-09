My memories of body glitter have been set off with Instagram photos floating around the internet that are (somehow) making me think it might not be that bad. Coachella had flocks of concertgoers covered head to toe in glitter — glued to parts of the body we never thought to put the reflective particles ( derrières undereye circles , and hair roots have all had moments lately.). And despite how cute it looks now, it's messy — and that's a fact. And there's nothing quite like loose glitter covered in glue to destroy your shower drain. So how do we adopt the #glittersister lifestyle without looking like a hungover mermaid who just left a Chainsmokers concert? Easy. There's a body scrub for that.