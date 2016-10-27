Who knew the accessories we rocked in kindergarten would one day end up on the red carpet? For Elle's Women in Hollywood event, which took place on October 24, one particularly infamous '90s staple was front and center, thanks to Lupita Nyong'o: the scrunchie.
Yes, the poofy hair tie that not too long ago kept our hair out of our faces on the playground, or classed up any outfit for family events, somehow managed to look so chic in 2016. Credit goes to Nyong'o for the effort, though: She even matched her scrunchie with her Duro Olowu dress.
Yes, the poofy hair tie that not too long ago kept our hair out of our faces on the playground, or classed up any outfit for family events, somehow managed to look so chic in 2016. Credit goes to Nyong'o for the effort, though: She even matched her scrunchie with her Duro Olowu dress.
@elleusa Women In Hollywood @lupitanyongo shining on the red carpet in gorgeous metallic @duroolowu dress. ✨✨✨✨ Fierce Cleopatra eyes with fish tails liquid liner with metallic gold eyeshadow and gold glitter details. @lancomeofficial Grandoise Liquid Liner+ Kissed By Gold eyeshadow and @urbandecaycosmetics Heavy Metal Glitter Liner in Midnight Cowboy. ✨✨✨ Chic hair by @vernonfrancois ✨ Styling @micaelaerlanger ✨ #lupitanyongo #ellewomeninhollywood #Elle #Lancome #LancomeRedCarpet #UrbanDecay #Cleopatra #grandiose @rscapellan @teamid @xclusiveartists #ElleWIH 🎬😘💋💄👠💅🏻
Nyong'o's copper and blue dress was made even more memorable by the rust-colored scrunchie holding up her hair.(No small feat, seeing as the Oscar winner's gown was a striking mix of shimmery metallics.) It's such a simple add-on, but it manages to take the whole outfit up a notch. Plus, we've never seen a nostalgic touch we didn't like.
It seems like Nyong'o's whole ensemble was about the small details: She finished off her look with extravagant cat eye.
Take a dig around the boxes in your attic for this childhood staple — or just choose one of these.
It seems like Nyong'o's whole ensemble was about the small details: She finished off her look with extravagant cat eye.
Take a dig around the boxes in your attic for this childhood staple — or just choose one of these.
Advertisement