Seemingly, Thorne wasn't willing to limit her sparkle quotient to just below the neck. In a series of photos posted to Snapchat last night, you can see the actress went hard in the glittery face paint department — resulting in an all-over strobing moment. And she wasn't shy with the stuff: She applied it on her eyelids, temples, cheekbones, nose, and neck. (Then again, we've never known Thorne to be shy in the first place, what with all those impossible-to-miss beauty escapades.)