Why I Ditched My Doble Quince Party & Celebrated My 30th Birthday Hiking in Peru

At 6:30 a.m., our trek finally began. The first two and a half hours were the most difficult. Together, we climbed countless steps, as we gasped for air. Not only did I have to focus on not falling or losing my footing, but I also had to be mindful of my breath. As you’re climbing the Camino Inca, the region’s unique cloud forest engulfs you. The sun peaks through, el Río Urumbamba runs below you, and the clouds feel within reach. It almost feels unreal. How can la pachamama, Mother Earth, be this stunning?