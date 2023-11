Why I Ditched My Doble Quince Party & Celebrated My 30th Birthday Hiking in Peru

My initial idea was to plan a massive trip with friends and family to Perú, but then reality set in: Leaving the country is not feasible or possible for everyone I love. Even though I no longer wanted a big party, I still contemplated an elaborate trip, but I felt called to do something more intimate, just as I did on my 21st when I spent my birthday in la amazona peruana, surrounded by the jungle and the Amazon River, and with limited wi-fi connection. Something was pushing me to celebrate in a similar way, in nature with people who love me. I invited two people I’m extremely close to: my homegirl and business partner, Mala Muñoz , and my primo hermano Jonathan. Together, we set off to do El Camino Inca , the trail to Machu Picchu