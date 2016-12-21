Everything You Need To Start Hiking Now

You’ve probably heard how great hiking is for your health. Research shows that getting active outside not only has all the physical benefits of hitting the gym, but it may also boost your creativity and problem-solving skills in unique ways. In one study, a total immersion in nature (specifically within a group of hikers) resulted in a 50% increase in performance in creative activity.
But if you’ve never been much of a hiker, all that rocky terrain can seem daunting — and so can all the gear you might need. We know what you're thinking: How do I choose hiking boots? Why do I need a compass? What in the world would I do with a headlamp?
Ahead, we’ve got your guide to the handiest gear for a hike — whether it's your first or 50th time hitting the trails.
