While we'd like to ball out every year on all of our friends and family, fact is, holiday shopping must have a budget. If there are tons of presents to buy, you might have to scrimp on some and splurge on others. You can save a few bucks going grandma-style, a.k.a. buying six-packs of tube socks for all of your cousins – but when it comes to buying for your S.O., your mom, or even your best friend, you'll likely have to do some damage. After all, they're the ones who put up with your incessant rambling, late night phone calls and constant demands for pizza.
Since there's nothing worse than dropping three figures on a gift that's not worth the hefty price tag, we did a deep dive to find the best designer presents that are. From Cinderella slides fit for a princess to baby soft knits to live in all winter long, the 20 gifts ahead are sure to impress. So before you blow your whole paycheck on a big purchase that's only so-so, take a look at our splurge-worthy picks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.