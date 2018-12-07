Since there's nothing worse than dropping three figures on a gift that's not worth the hefty price tag, we did a deep dive to find the best designer presents that are. From Cinderella slides fit for a princess to baby soft knits to live in all winter long, the 20 gifts ahead are sure to impress. So before you blow your whole paycheck on a big purchase that's only so-so, take a look at our splurge-worthy picks.