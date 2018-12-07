The Gifts Your Mom Really Wants, Based On Her Sign

It goes without saying that we love our moms, but we love shopping for them a little less. Every holiday season we can't help but worry that we'll end up giving her the same scarf or candle we gave her last year, and yet we can't come up with a more original way to find a gift that she'll actually like. For those of you who read your horoscope regularly, the solution might be right in front of you — your dear mom's Zodiac sign.
Generally speaking, someone's sign can provide insight into their overall personality traits, their likes, and their dislikes. If you ask us, those details make for an excellent jumping-off point for picking out a present that they'll love.
Of course, there's no guarantee that every single Taurus mom will want a sweater, but the sentiment of that gift will probably resonate more with her general tastes than one that was selected at random. Besides, what Taurus can truly say they don't want a cozy piece of knitwear?
Here, we've chosen the perfect gift for your mom, based on her sign. Read on to find out what the stars want for her this holiday season.