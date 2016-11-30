The Best Gift I Ever Received — According To Moms

What is it that makes moms so hard to shop for? It's not like they have everything already, necessarily. Maybe we just think they deserve the world, and it's hard to express that with another "gift certificate" promising to cook dinner one day.



We asked the moms in our lives for some guidance, so we'd be prepared for gift-giving season this year. Most said the best gift they ever received from their children was homemade artwork or ornaments. But a lot of them could name their favorite store-bought gifts they'd received over the years, too.



There were some common threads among the responses. A lot of moms would love to de-stress with massages, spa services, and staycations. And more than one mom loved being gifted a home cleaning service. Click through to see their recommendations — you just might be able to check someone off your shopping list.