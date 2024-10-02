All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Last month, while most designers were debuting spring/summer 2025 collections, Cos took to the runway at New York Fashion Week with a collection that made the argument that fall/winter is the best fashion season.
As part of its show, the London-based brand unveiled its latest Atelier capsule, the biannual offering that emphasizes craftsmanship, premium fabrics, and day-to-evening design. Cos Fall/Winter Atelier 2024 — which is available to shop on October 16 — does just that: Inspired by ballet and the fluidity of movement, the collection features timeless, sculptural pieces in an autumnal color palette (think shades of black, gray, and brown with green accents) that will fit into any cool-weather wardrobe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Whether you’re in search of the perfect fall blazer, chunky sweaters, tailored officewear, or stylish dresses that will take you through upcoming holiday events, there’s something for you in this collection. Ahead, discover our favorite pieces, as seen on the NYFW runway.
Cos Fall/Winter Atelier Dresses
Many of the dresses in the Cos Fall/Winter Atelier 2024 capsule are ideal for those days you have to head to the office for work, then step out for evening plans — with no time to change in between. Standouts include a slinky silk shift dress with a scarf attached and an open-back maxi gown with a full skirt and drapey floor-length sashes.
Cos Fall/Winter Atelier Tops
The tops in this new collection are just as flowy as the dresses. Find crisp button-front shirts, cozy cashmere sweaters, a party-ready feathered bandeau, and so much more.
Cos Fall/Winter Atelier Bottoms
The attention to tailoring details is especially evident in the Atelier collection’s bottoms, from the draped silk skirts, barrel-leg trousers, and asymmetric wool skirts — and even the sheer layered columned skirt.
Cos Fall/Winter Atelier Outerwear
Covetable outerwear is an essential component to any fall/winter collection, and this one — which includes a peak-lapel blazer, an oversized double-faced wool coat, and a leather jacket — is no different.
Cos Fall/Winter Atelier Accessories
Ballet flats (find them in a ruched style here) and crossbody bags are sticking around for fall/winter, according to Cos Atelier. Other accessories we’ve got our eyes on? Long leather gloves and long mesh socks that will take any outfit to the next level.