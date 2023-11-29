At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
We're not going to lie, holidays are expensive. It always seems like there are countless people to shop for, whether it's mommy dearest or your newly engaged bestie. Don't even get us started on the gifts to buy for Secret Santas or White Elephants. Plus, with Black Friday and the extension of Cyber Monday deals, there are far too many good sales to save your entire shopping budget for others. While sometimes a lavish luxury gift is in order, not every budget (or recipient) requires such an outlay. For the women you want to wow for less, we've curated a list of the best cheap gifts that'll leave them in awe — and you with a bit of money in the bank.
Our gift guide will take you from affordable stocking stuffers for the beauty guru in your life to outfit-making accessories for the fashion-loving friend — all under $50. Our list even includes the best inexpensive gifts for the woman who has everything, like colorful tapered candles with dried floral inlays, 2-for-one and 3-for-one beauty deals, and more. Scroll on to shop the best cheap gifts for women ahead.
Best Cheap Stocking Stuffer Gifts For Women
Who doesn't love sweet little stocking stuffers that pack a big punch? If you haven't already realized from the rise of balletcore, bows are back. Keep all the fashionable gals in your circle in check with a set of 10 dainty velvet bow clips. While you're at it, don't forget the soft, natural-looking blush from NARS or Caudalie's limited-edition 3-for-1 hand cream set to keep their hands moisturized all year long — my favorite is the lavender-colored Vinotherapist one.
Best Cheap Beauty Gifts For Women
Is it us, or do the holidays have some of the best beauty gift sets? We've found the top makeup selections, including luxe picks from YSL and a mini eyeshadow palette with 4.7 stars and over 800 reviews from Anastasia Beverly Hills.
We couldn't forget skincare as well, with cult-favorite products from K-Beauty brands such as Laneige and Dr. Jart+. Whether you want to gift a 2-for-1 lip and cheek balmy tint set or ultra-hydrating face masks for a self-care day at home, your giftee is in for a treat.
Best Cheap Fashion Gifts For Women
Pick and choose among fashionable accessories like timeless pearl jewelry, a sultry mesh long-sleeve with floral embroidery, or cashmere gloves to bring some pizzazz to your giftee's everyday attire.
For the homebodies, we have a teddy bear soft Plush Velour Relaxed Crew from Summersalt that also comes with matching pants and the consistently restocked Bomba slippers.
Best Cheap Home Gifts For Women
It's the busiest time of the year for attending dinner parties, helping family members host events, or fitting in a final Friendsgiving. Don't go empty-handed and gift your host-with-the-mostess pal a gift they didn't realize they were missing.
Vintage checkered diner plates? Yes please! An elegant monogram catchall dish also adds a thoughtful touch and is visually aesthetic whether they have it perched on their vanity, bed stand, or coffee table.
