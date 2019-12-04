The first time I heard the word “blowjob,” I thought it had something to do with your hair. Never mind that I’d already read about them in Judy Blume’s Summer Sisters — Blume uses the word “fellatio,” so I didn't make the connection. Instead, I ended up embarrassing myself on the school bus. Hear me out, though: when you think about it, the word “blowjob” doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. There’s usually a lot more sucking, licking, and touching involved than actual, you know, blowing.
Blowjobs don't have to feel like a job, either. Most of us love receiving oral sex, but it can be really hot to give it, too — there’s just something fun about watching your partner react. Like any other sex act, different people enjoy different things, both giving and receiving. Some people like deep-throating, while others would rather focus on the head. Some people love giving a wet, spitty blowjob, while others want their lipstick to remain perfect. Remember, no penis is required to try out these tips, either — we’re all about the strap-on blowjob, too.
So take these tips as suggestions, not rules. Feel free to adjust them to figure out what you like best. And remember the process of figuring out what works for you and your partner can be a lot of fun.
Be Enthusiastic
The most important thing about giving a blowjob (or any other sex act, really) is to be enthusiastic — different people like different things, so it might take a while to learn which sensations a new partner enjoys. Have fun with it, instead of worrying about doing it "right."
Use Your Hands
Your mouth doesn’t have to work alone. Use your hands to stroke your partner's penis when you need a short break, or hold the base of their penis with one hand while you suck on the tip.
Make An “O” Sign
Here’s one easy way to use your hands and mouth together. Use your hand to make an “O” shape around their penis, directly underneath your lips. Then, move your hands and mouth together, simultaneously.
Put Your Tongue To Good Use
Tease your partner by moving your tongue around their penis head, underside of the shaft, and frenulum — sometimes called the “V spot.”
Deep Throat
Now this is a name that actually makes sense: when you deep throat a penis or strap-on, you're trying to get it as deep into your mouth and throat as you can. To make this easier, go slowly and breathe through your nose. Don't stress if you can't fit it all the way in — the frenulum (the ridge just below the head of the penis) is the most sensitive part, anyway.
Don’t Forget The Balls
Gently play with your partner’s balls while their dick is in your mouth — or give them a hand job while sucking on their balls. You can also add a vibrator if they like the sensation.
Make Eye Contact
Gaze into your partner’s eyes as you go down on them, giving them a hot visual they’ll definitely remember later.
Play With Their Perineum
Some people like it when you pay attention to their perineum, the area between the scrotum and anus. You can gently caress this area with your finger, or use your tongue. If your partner has one, this will stimulate their prostate (though plenty of people without prostates enjoy perineum play, too).
Add Some Anal Play
For similar, prostate-stimulating reasons, some people love a bit of anal fingering during a blowjob — but others don't. Check with your partner and see what they think.
