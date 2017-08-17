Sometimes, asking if our partner wants to have "sex" just doesn't feel creative enough. Luckily, we can always count on Urban Dictionary, pop culture, and the wit of creative youths to expand our vocabulary.
Of course, slang terms for "sex" have always been part of our lexicon. In recent history, there was "smush" of Jersey Shore fame, the now-ubiquitous "Netflix & chill," and let's never forget "Bang Bang Bangity Bang" from How I Met Your Mother.
So if, for whatever reason, "sex" just doesn't nail what you're trying to describe, we've rounded up some of our favorite words for "sex" that aren't "sex." Get ready to up your dirty talk game.