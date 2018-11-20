11 Tips To Help You Master Blowjobs

1 of 12

Master communication in your relationship and you'll never have to read another article about sex again. Of course, it's not always easy to talk openly about sexual preferences and desires. But for starters, know that it doesn’t have to sound clinical. ("Hey Brian, before I put my mouth on your genitals, do you prefer circular tongue motions around the penis head, or does vertical shaft strokes done manually work best to aid you in reaching orgasm?" No.) To learn what your partner enjoys best, simply make it sound a little dirty. While in the midst of hooking up, ask things like, "Do you like when I use my tongue like this?" or "Should I go faster, baby?" The word choice is up to you, but by naturally integrating it as part of hooking up, not only will you learn what your partner likes, but you'll further turn them on.