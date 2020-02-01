12 Tips To Help You Master Blowjobs

Blowjobs are like flowers for men, some say. There are many things to dislike about this statement — not all people with penises are men, and we can think of a bunch of more exciting gifts to receive than flowers — the saying isn't entirely wrong. When given to a deserving partner, blowjobs can be a selfless act of kindness to show your penis-owning lover how much you care about them.
Yes, selfless, because let's face it: While giving oral sex can be a major turn-on for both parties, having a penis shoved down your throat ain't easy. To quote Samantha from Sex and the City: "You men have no idea what we’re dealing with down there. Teeth placement, and jaw stress, and suction, and gag reflex, and all the while bobbing up and down, moaning and trying to breathe through our noses. Easy? Honey, they don’t call it a job for nothing."
Fear not, penis lovers. This is one job you can definitely do, and well. And for all our queer friends — if you can master eating someone out, you can become a blowjob expert with little to no effort. Vulvas are far more complicated. Read on for a few suggestions that will help you give someone the blowjob of their lifetime.