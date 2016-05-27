6 of 14

“I work in finance, but I don’t have a lot of creative outlets, which probably is not all that surprising. So one of the things I do, and I've been doing for years, is I model for projects like this one.



"I've been doing nude modeling since college [but] I stopped for a long time. Then, in 2008, when the financial crisis started to rear its ugly head, I was actually working in a bank. At the time, the bank was in so much trouble that the word came down that we were not to call any clients, we were not to solicit any trades, we were not to try to go out and raise new assets. That kind of leaves you with nothing to do.



"And as it turned out, there was an art museum down the street from where I worked, and they had put up an ad saying that they desperately needed a male model. And I said, Well, I'm not doing anything today.



"I think that what men are sort of told, in one way or another, over and over and over again, is this: If you don’t ‘measure up,’ you're not going to be able to measure up. We have tons of expressions in English about 'the measure of a man' and it's not just about your character.



"Every day, there's zillions of spam and magazine ads that are...promoting pills to somehow make [your penis] bigger. [They imply] that if you're not well-endowed or if you're even average, it's probably a cause for concern."