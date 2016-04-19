Whether the receiver has pubic hair or shaves, prefers to moan or give explicit instructions, it's all good when it comes to oral sex — if you ask these guys, at least. We asked some of our male R29 staff members to talk about what they love about oral sex, and their answers were equal parts enlightening and entertaining.
After getting a sense of how women feel about performing oral sex, we wanted to hear men's true feelings on blow jobs and cunnilingus. And we're happy to report that guys say giving oral sex is a lot of fun. Plus, they're totally open to their partners' needs. They're into you telling them what you like down there, because they want you to have an orgasm. They love the sounds you make, because it tells them if they're doing something right or if they should refocus — otherwise, they're relying on the old alphabet trick. And yeah, sometimes their minds wander to very interesting places.
Watch the video above to find out what they think about when they perform oral sex, how they know they're doing a good job, and all the tricks they do to make the experience great for their partners.
Advertisement