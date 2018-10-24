What To Do With Testicles During A Blowjob

Giving a blowjob is mostly about your mouth, right? Sure, it could be, but doing nothing more than bobbing your head up and down, time after time, could make for a pretty boring blowjob, explains sexologist Megan Stubbs, EdD. That’s why she always suggests that people get their hands involved — especially to give attention to the balls.
But if you’re nervous to go there or are under the misconception that testicles are too fragile to be touched, don’t be. Yes, they should be handled with care, but testicles are incredibly erogenous (thanks to lots of nerve endings) and don't have to be ignored. Just be gentle, and ask what they like or if they want their balls touched at all.
"Before you engage in any kind of sexual activity, it's always about communication," Dr. Stubbs says. If you have no idea what you're doing, own up to that. You can say, "What do you like?" Everyone is different, and while some people love having their partner suck on their balls, some people hate it. Others like it when their partner licks their balls, and some hate that.
But sucking isn't all you can do. "You can [also] gently massage them or use a sex toy [on them] if your partner likes a little vibration," Dr. Stubbs says. Some men (or anyone else who has a penis) like when you play with their raphe line — a literal line down the middle of the scrotum where all of their tissues fused together in utero — which can be extra sensitive. "The seam of the scrotum has a nice concentration of nerve endings, so lavishing that with attention can be super pleasurable," says Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland. "Try gently massaging the seam with your thumb as you go down on your partner, or using a broad tongue to lick along the seam and up the underside of the shaft up to the tip, hitting all of those delicious hot spots along the way."
Some people also like when you lick or caress the perineum, which is the area between the scrotum and the anus. "Playing with the perineum will apply pressure to his prostate," Dr. Stubbs explains. The prostate has a spot akin to the G-spot, which means that playing with that spot can be extra pleasurable. Just keep checking in with your partner to help learn what they like and what they feel comfortable with. “A lot of people get squeamish when you approach the butt,” Dr. Stubbs says.
There are lots of fun things you can do with balls while giving a blowjob if you and your partner are willing to explore. So we checked with the Reddit community to see what some people like their partners to do with their balls. Feel free to use the suggestions ahead for inspiration, but again, be gentle. “No ping-pong paddling,” Dr. Stubb warns.