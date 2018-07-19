Is Summer Even Summer Without A Chunky Black Sandal?

It's pretty impressive how quickly we've racked up an extensive sandal collection considering it's only mid-July. By now, you've broken in a trusty slip-on, taken the leap on those sparkly Birkenstocks, and maybe even tried a lace-up gladiator. But, there's one go-to sandal that's been there through all the come-and-go trends — and some of Instagram's most stylish ladies are staying loyal to it. Remember the chunky black sandal?
In the same way a combat boot has become the ultimate — and most versatile — winter shoes, a thick black sandal has the same relationship with summer; pair it with a summer dress and you'll strike that perfect bit of contrast that gives you some serious style cred, comfort, and, not to mention, a few extra inches. As much as we're pushing square-toe sandals and PVC pieces, we can't deny the allure of an item we know will never go out of style.
See the chunky black sandals winning the hearts of editors, bloggers, and stylists (and shop similar options) ahead.