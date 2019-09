Is Summer Even Summer Without A Chunky Black Sandal?

In the same way a combat boot has become the ultimate — and most versatile — winter shoes, a thick black sandal has the same relationship with summer; pair it with a summer dress and you'll strike that perfect bit of contrast that gives you some serious style cred, comfort , and, not to mention, a few extra inches. As much as we're pushing square-toe sandals and PVC pieces , we can't deny the allure of an item we know will never go out of style.