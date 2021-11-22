Abercrombie & Fitch’s 30% Off Black Friday Sale Is Here Early

It looks like Abercrombie & Fitch — the refreshed throwback fashion brand that unexpectedly swept us away this year is celebrating its Black Friday sale event early. In case you haven't heard about the revamped A&F we love so much, you can read my review here and R29 Shopping’s fashion writer Chichi Offor’s review of A&F’s extended-size offerings here. Whether you're already in the know or ready to try it again for the first time, you won't want to miss this sale: Now through Cyber Monday, everything at Abercrombie & Fitch (except gift cards) is 30% off.
Here are the deets to know: The early-access sale starts now for myAbercrombie Members only, who can shop 30% off everything today and tomorrow (Tuesday) with free shipping on orders $75+. If you're not already a member, you can learn more about how to sign up for myAbercrombie here — it’s completely free! The sale then opens up to everybody else starting Wednesday. No promo code is needed and everything will be automatically discounted in the cart.
But, that’s not all. There will also be exclusive, limited-quantity product drops throughout Cyber Week, starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET. (These are expected to sell out fast, FYI.) Not only are these daily flash deals a part of the overall 30% off sale, but they’ll also receive free shipping.
Take a peek at the flash sale schedule here so you can plan accordingly:
11/24: Plaid loungewear (PJs, flannels, and more for the whole family — including dogs!)
11/25: Cozy knits and apres ski-themed essentials
11/26: Exclusive matching sets for winter
11/27: Women’s iconic red pieces (think: dresses, jumpsuits, etc.) and men’s seasonal pieces (a.k.a. great gifts for guys)
11/28: Velour sets & separates and men’s graphic tees
11/29: Women’s laidback luxe pieces and men’s prep-themed pieces
Below, take a peep at some of R29 readers’ favorites, like A&F denim and dressy pants. And, of course, go wild and shop the rest of the brand’s entire lineup (including all the latest winter drops!) at 30% off.
All the Refinery29-reader faves like the Ultra High Rise, Dad, and Mom jeans are on sale! Get 'em in washes of blues and blacks, in both ripped and non-ripped styles. Sizes range from 23W to 37W and most styles are offered in four lengths (extra short, short, regular, and long).
Now's your chance to score a number of Abercrombie & Fitch's non-denim pants, including dressy trousers, activewear bottoms, and vegan leather pants.
Don't forget about tops this week! Casual button-ups, puff-sleeve shirts, going-out blouses, and more are part of this massive sale.
It's a cozy, knitted world in A&F's winter wonderland. Keep your eyes peeled for deals on past seasons' faves like cardigans and pullovers, and newer styles like lightweight sweater bodysuits and polo-style sweaters.
When we first wrote up our reviews on A&F, readers couldn't get enough of the brand's array of cute dresses — perfect for casual weekends and fancy weddings alike. Now you can get 'em all for 30% off this weekend.
It's brrrr season, babes — which means it's time to score your newest go-to outerwear for a sweet discount. A&F's latest drop includes many chic winter jackets, including vegan wares, sherpa-lined zip-ups, and camel coats.
