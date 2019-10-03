Lengthier trips away call for suitcases, but fall weekend escapes require travel bags that can help us sail smoothly through mini (yet hectic) train, plane, and automobile jaunts. The kind of bag that will hold all of our stuff, won't weigh us down, and will still look stylish. A weekender bag.
Weekenders run the gamut in sizes and shapes, so what's right for you depends upon your personal packing preferences. There are durable duffles for optimal stuffing, large canvas totes for folding up an extra outfit or two, and even hybrid types with secret roller wheels to take on multi-terrain. Because each of these bags is built for holding a select amount of belongings, they will ultimately help streamline your packing process to include only the essentials for short stays away.
Flit to and from all of your upcoming autumn adventures by slinging one of the options ahead over your shoulder. Whether you're traveling for one night or three, these sleek weekenders are here to help you do it in style.
