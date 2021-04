Throughout the course of Lululemon's 23-year athleisure reign, the Canadian-born brand has garnered an impassioned fanbase that few can hold a flame to. Lulu-acolytes populate close to 200 Facebook groups, a 46,000-user Subreddit, and countless hashtags on Instagram as well as TikTok. Whatever's in its bestselling secret sauce, the internet has a hankering for it. No matter where your habit falls on the obsession spectrum — from Lulu-curious noob to veteran Lulu-lover with a color-coded Align collection — you might want to know what the most essential, top-rated, and fanatically loved styles are.