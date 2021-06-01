It doesn’t get much more sculptural than this Toronto-based designer’s work-of-art swimsuits. In particular, the embellished and almost theatrical bikinis that she turns out alongside a host of equally stunning resort wear. Adorned with three-dimensional details that we rarely see in your average suit — think sweeping accordion ruffles, fruit-themed embroidery, and braided accents — Iyamah’s showstopping sets will have all eyes on you at the playa this summer.