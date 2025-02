To be clear, anyone can wear anything, but I find life gets easier when I shop with some Petite Do's & Don'ts in mind (even if I still regularly tailor clothes to best fit my frame). When it comes to outerwear , I pay close attention to the details — the little things that can make or break the way a piece looks. In terms of length, I find mid-calf styles that hit a few inches below the knee to be the most flattering. (Anything above the knee that isn't technically a short jacket looks a bit off in terms of proportion, and anything too long becomes a floor-grazing risk for shorties like myself.) I also always note where the shoulder hits (petites tend to have narrow shoulders, so I avoid drop-shoulder styles), as well as how a coat falls through the torso. A belted or cinched silhouette not specifically designed with petite frames in mind might not land quite right, so it's important to try on and ensure everything lines up, or else prioritize straighter silhouettes for a more streamlined look.