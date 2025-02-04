All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As a team with several editors and contributors under 5’4”, we believe that good things can come in small packages. Check back for our go-to places and styling advice on petite denim, outerwear, and so much more.
I once believed my 5’1” frame doomed me to a life of filtering my online shopping to Petite only. Boy, was I wrong.
Over the years, I’ve learned the Ins and Outs of dressing for my body type. One of the categories that took me the longest to nail, though, was outerwear: Shorter coat styles are always easy, but as someone drawn to a longer look, I made finding cute and flattering mid-length silhouettes my mission.
To be clear, anyone can wear anything, but I find life gets easier when I shop with some Petite Do's & Don'ts in mind (even if I still regularly tailor clothes to best fit my frame). When it comes to outerwear, I pay close attention to the details — the little things that can make or break the way a piece looks. In terms of length, I find mid-calf styles that hit a few inches below the knee to be the most flattering. (Anything above the knee that isn't technically a short jacket looks a bit off in terms of proportion, and anything too long becomes a floor-grazing risk for shorties like myself.) I also always note where the shoulder hits (petites tend to have narrow shoulders, so I avoid drop-shoulder styles), as well as how a coat falls through the torso. A belted or cinched silhouette not specifically designed with petite frames in mind might not land quite right, so it's important to try on and ensure everything lines up, or else prioritize straighter silhouettes for a more streamlined look.
Below, I've broken down my favorite coats for petites into five categories I've deemed essential when building one's outerwear wardrobe. These include the classic wool coat that goes with everything, a fuzzy faux fur moment for some fun, a sporty style for fashion and function on the go, a timeless trench for warmer days and layered looks, and a statement piece guaranteed to turn heads. Scroll on for my selects.
Classic Wool Petite Coats
No matter your style, a long wool coat is perhaps the most essential piece in any outerwear wardrobe. Classic, timeless, and — let’s be frank — ridiculously chic, this is what you wear over everything, from office attire to date-night dresses to sweats (so your neighbors don’t think you’re a slob whilst running errands). Select one that hits a few inches below the knee for the most versatility, and settle on a neutral colorway before expanding your collection to bold brights.
Fuzzy Faux Fur Petite Coats
Whether or not you succumbed to last winter’s Mob Wife aesthetic, there’s no denying a faux fur coat is an excellent way to keep warm. On a petite frame, it’s important to pick a style that won’t overwhelm. At the same time, a bit of a slouchy feel helps make this dressy option more pared-down for every day. Skip the belt and, instead, go for styles with subtle closures at the front, be they hooks or buttons that won’t draw too much (additional) attention.
Sporty Chic Petite Coats
While a wool coat pairs well with athleisure, it's nice to have a designated “gym coat” or otherwise less ladylike style for more physical outdoor endeavors. A long puffer is perhaps the most obvious option here, but don’t rule this category out as less exciting than the rest. A sportier winter jacket can add an unexpected layer of cool to an everyday non-athleisure ‘fit. Make sure your pick hits below the knee, and get creative with texture and silhouette.
Lightweight Petite Trench Coats
Not every day calls for heavy-duty outerwear, and a lightweight trench is a must for smart layering. Finding one that fits just so can sometimes be complicated, but pay close attention to where the shoulders sit, as well as where the coat belts in the middle. Avoid drop-shoulders and belts that sit higher than your natural waistline. A little bit oversized works, so long as it doesn’t impact the overall length. The goal is vintage Burberry ad campaign vibes, not suspicious flasher.
Petite Statement Coats
Once you’ve built a solid wardrobe of outerwear basics, the fun begins! Especially when you’ve got a good feel for the shapes and lengths that work best for you. A statement style can be a lifesaver when the rest of your daily getup feels too simple or plain. Find out what sparks joy for you — a bold color, an all-over pattern, or an unexpected trim — and lean allllll the way in.
