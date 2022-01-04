A Petite Person’s Guide To The Best Jeans For Short Legs

As a person who stands at 5'3", I understand firsthand the struggle of finding a solid pair of jeans that doesn't need further alteration besides the usual cuff. While I've personally become very comfortable with buying regular-length denim and slicing the bottoms with a pair of fabric shears, I get that not everyone is into the frayed hem look. Additionally, not everyone has the budget or time to take their pants to a tailor who can preserve the original hem on their jeans.
You'll always meet fashion people who swear by a certain style of jeans or only wear jeans from a particular brand, but even when you compare and contrast denim with other short-legged folks, the search for "The Perfect Pair" feels like a never-ending game of trial-and-error — after all, what works for one body type won't necessarily work for another. (Though we always love to fantasize about a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants moment.)
So, ahead — at the recommendation of fellow short colleagues, friends, and shop reviewers — I pulled together a list of the best jeans for petite women. This isn't a perfect or complete list by any means, but we did aim to cover brands that offer denim styles in an array of washes, fits, stretch levels, and silhouettes that are specifically suited for those who are 5'4" and under. These jeans are also designed to be worn straight off the racks with no tailoring needed.
But, before you embark on your denim search, I highly suggest you first find your inseam and keep it handy in your Notes app — this number will be immensely helpful when looking at the size and fit details of a product. To determine your inseam, grab your favorite pair of (non-drop crotch) pants and measure the distance between the crotch and bottom hem. For a true petite style, this likely won't be any longer than 27" (most short folks I know have inseams in the 23"–26" range). With this number, you'll have the power to find jeans that'll actually fit your bottom half; add an inch for a longer length or remove an inch for a high-water look. And be sure to flex the classic trick of searching for "cropped" or "ankle" length jeans at any retailer that offers those filters — y'know, the jeans that are cropped on taller folks but are full-length on petites. Consider this an easy hack to quickly sort the short stuff.
Everlane The '90s Cheeky Jean, $98
Everlane takes its jeans selection seriously — it even boasts a whole denim guide and fit quiz. While you can't conduct a general search for petite jeans on the Everlane site, you can still find some pairs offered in an "Ankle" length (26.5" inseam), like this '90s Cheeky Jean, which the Refinery29 Shopping team has reviewed and loved. Length-wise, the petites highly approve of this Everlane bestseller.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jeans, $89
A&F specializes in size-inclusive denim, with styles available in sizes 23–37 in short, regular, and long lengths. (You can read more about the brand's much-adored denim rebrand in our review here.) For petites, this is great news. For instance, this TikTok fave comes in both "Short" (25.5") and "Extra Short" (23.5"). Writes one 5'1" reviewer, "The material is durable and thick but has a little bit of stretch to it which is my perfect combo. It’s enough to make you feel sucked in but stretchy enough to not have that rigid, stiff feel. Extra short is my perfect length and shows the perfect amount of my ankle so it works great with booties and boots that go a little higher up on the leg."
The Petite Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean: Ripped Edition,
$135.00 $98.50
If you didn't know that Madewell has a whole Petite Perfect Vintage Jean collection (offering every kind of wash color imaginable), you do now. These best-selling petite-fit jeans come highly recommended by Refinery29's beauty and wellness writer, Karina Hoshikawa, who raves about the perfect 25.5" inseams and lived-in vintage feel.
J.Crew Petite High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Carpenter Jean,
$138 $48.99
J.Crew has a huge denim selection and an impressive filtering system where under the "Size & Fit" category, you can select "Petite," or you can search by "Length" and select "Cropped" or "Ankle." These very cute, very on-sale carpenter jeans come in a petite inseam of 25".
Levi's High Rise Cropped Flare Women's Jeans, $69.50
It's safe to say that Levi's is a tried-and-true heritage denim brand with rabid fans (hi, I am one of those people who pretty much wears vintage Levi's exclusively). So, it's no surprise that Levi's also takes stock of its petite offerings, with styles filterable by length (the shortest inseam being 25"). These cropped flares are a customer fave, ranking 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean,
$48 $34.90
Lee, another heritage denim brand, also offers petite inseams — but you'll find that these petite lengths are slightly longer at 28", which is ideal for those with longer legs or for people who want to wear full-length jeans with, say, heeled booties. Plus, as a few reviewers have pointed out, it's difficult finding rigid denim jeans in plus sizes, and this classic style had a celebrated comeback. Writes one reviewer: "The 100% cotton construction is excellent! They are very comfortable. It is difficult to find plus sized jeans that are 100% cotton that also fit very well. I am so happy I was able to find them. Lee, thank you for bringing back these 100% cotton jeans."
AGOLDE Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $188
While Shopbop is a clothing retailer and not a denim brand, it still makes this list because of its detailed sizing measurements and easy-to-use denim filter: Under the "Clothing" category, you can sort its massive denim collection by "Cropped Jeans" or "Ankle Jeans." One of Shopbop's most popular denim brands is AGOLDE, and this cropped jean has a very specific 25.25" inseam that petites love. "I'm 5'1, 34b, 123lbs (hips/butt) and a true size 27 in all the other denim I own," writes one reviewer. "I think people need to realize, that Rise and Inseam will re-adjust your waist sizing so I'm thankful Shopbop lists both of those because they matter for petite girls like me [...] Also, being 5'1 the inseam of 25.25 fits me like an actual pant (not cropped). Love the quality of this style and wash, you won't be disappointed if you get your sizing right. Trust me!"
RE/DONE Ultra High Rise Stove Pipe, $265
RE/DONE is a denim brand that reworks and refurbishes vintage Levi's into silhouettes that are better suited for now-modern body types. It means you can expect lots of '70s-inspired rigid denim jeans on the site. This pair, with a 27" inseam, comes recommended by R29 Affiliate Strategist Kate Spencer who has a particular affinity for high rises, a looser leg, and zero stretch.
rag & bone Rosa Mid-Rise Boyfriend, $225
One solid maker of premium American denim is rag & bone, which mostly releases skinny-to-baggy jeans with straight-ish legs in varying rises. There are plenty of "Ankle" and "Cropped" styles to be found in the brand's jeans department, with a petite-friendly length of a 27" inseam.
Frame Le Crop Mini Boot Paton, $238
Unlike rag & bone, which tends to favor rigid denim, Frame is a premium brand that doesn't shy from "super stretch denim" (this one's for all you jeggings fans). This best-selling pair has a 26.5" inseam and an adorable kick flare that can accommodate anything from sneakers to cowboy boots.
Gap Sky High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans, $79.95
Don't sleep on Gap jeans — they're better than ever. Plus, you can filter your search by "Length" (select "ankle") for easy browsing. You also have your choice of selecting Regular, Petite, or Tall on individual product pages. This slightly destroyed jean comes in a gloriously petite inseam of 24.5". Writes one reviewer, "Perfect length. Hits above the ankle which is so hard to find."
Old Navy High-Waisted Slouchy Straight Cropped Distressed Jeans,
$49.99 $35
Just like its "older sister" brand, Gap, Old Navy offers a similarly easy-to-use sorting system, which you can do so by "Length" (select "Ankle" and "Cropped"). This petite style has a 24" inseam, which allows even the most petite of gals to experience some level of cropped-ness. Says one pint-sized customer, "I love these jeans because they are the perfect length for my short legs. I'm 4'11 so finding jeans that end right at my ankle is such a challenge."
Banana Republic Petite High-Rise Boot Cropped Jean, $109
It's easy to get lost in Banana Republic's "The Denim Shop" because there are tons of styles available in all washes and shapes, from skinnies to flares. (For the petite goods, head over to the "Size" category and you have either the option of searching by "Petite" or by "Short".) Once you start poking around, you'll plenty of sleek styles such as these cropped jeans with a 25" inseam.
Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans,
$128 $76.80
Reformation isn't known for denim, but the brand's "Petites" section is definitely worth a browse if you're into trend-forward, going-out styles — without fail, there's always at least one or two pairs of jeans waiting to be scooped up by those looking for a 27" inseam.
AYR The Pop, $225
It's quite rare for a denim brand to offer two petite lengths (let alone one), but AYR is all about providing options. Customers have their pick of a 25" or 27" inseam, which may contribute to this jean's sell-out power. Currently ranking a 4.6 out of 5 stars from 679 reviews, petite denim lovers are saying things like, "These are the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever tried on, and I have tried soooo many designer brands. [...] I am 5’2” and 112lbs and I got a size 26 with the shorter inseam which is perfect. I am usually wearing leggings on the weekend but so happy that I have a pair of jeans that is just as comfortable!"
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.