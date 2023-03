These Outfits Will Have You Festival-Ready In Minutes

Why don't we paint the town? And all that jazz. Sequins are one of 2023's hottest fashion trends , and we are all here for some daytime shine — and night, of course, too. Glide into a rainbow jumpsuit or a multicolor mini dress that is guaranteed to turn heads. The latter has adjustable straps, allowing you to style it as a spaghetti dress with a deep-scoop neckline or a chic halter with a sultry open back. Either way, you'll want strings of gold jewelry for that extra sparkle when the spotlight hits.