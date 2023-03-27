These Outfits Will Have You Festival-Ready In Minutes

Throw your hands in the air because festival season is upon us again. Bring on the flowy fringe attire, the season's latest dresses, and airy crochet pieces. Whether you're heading to your local city's outdoor festival or prepping for the big ones like EDC and Coachella in the upcoming months, give your mood boards a rest. We've curated effortless festival outfits that'll have you ready in seconds — whether you're going to a country music festival or an EDM one.
We love a fashion-repurposing moment, but even if you already have an outfit ready, the missing piece to your one-of-a-kind ensemble could be hidden within the mass of trendy jewelry, bucket hats, or handbags we've selected. So, even if you don't plan to buy an entire getup, carefully browse the options ahead, and prepare to dance to your heart's content in a fabulously curated festival outfit.
Breezy & Relaxing Airy Looks To Stay Cool In The Sun
Huddling around a stage with hundreds or even thousands of people is no easy feat. Your feet can get tired, and things can get sweaty with the sun beating down on you. Opt for a breezy ensemble of mesh or sheer attire with comfy sneakers on your feet and Lululemon's trusty belt bag slung around your waist.
Kaleidoscopic Matching Sets For Spring & Summer Fun
Don't let the stress of planning an outfit from scratch get to you. Steer clear from any second-guessing with a coordinated set. We didn't pick just any matching look, too — it's a festival, after all. Peruse all of the vibrant looks and find what whimsical outfit is calling out to you. There's a seafoam green shirt-and-short set along with a sultry, bubblegum-pink halter top and mini skirt.
Glitzy Sequin Ensembles For Late-Night Shows
Why don't we paint the town? And all that jazz. Sequins are one of 2023's hottest fashion trends, and we are all here for some daytime shine — and night, of course, too. Glide into a rainbow jumpsuit or a multicolor mini dress that is guaranteed to turn heads. The latter has adjustable straps, allowing you to style it as a spaghetti dress with a deep-scoop neckline or a chic halter with a sultry open back. Either way, you'll want strings of gold jewelry for that extra sparkle when the spotlight hits.
Midnight Laid-Back Rockstar 'Fits
Deck out in your edgiest leather gear and comfiest black boots for your favorite punk rock festival. Trudge through the crowd and make it to the front with ease. To continue the laid-back vibe, throw on a stretchy faux leather Good American overall on top of your oversize graphic T-shirt. There's also the route of a flirty floral mini dress for a little bit of sass.
