31 Fall Midi Dresses: From Milkmaid & Denim Styles To Plaid & Leopard Prints

Summer is for itty-bitty Sabrina Carpenter-approved mini dresses and flowy maxi dresses. It’s the time for easy-breezy linen and beachy crochet . But the season is quickly speeding on by. As we prepare to tuck away our summer fashion must-haves , we’re also making room for our fall wardrobes. And with no doubt, as the weather gets cooler and the leaves start falling, the new signature style will be the midi dress. Luckily, there’s tons of fall midi dresses (in tons of styles) from our favorite retailers ready to be swooped up now.