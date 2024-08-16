31 Fall Midi Dresses: From Milkmaid & Denim Styles To Plaid & Leopard Prints

Summer is for itty-bitty Sabrina Carpenter-approved mini dresses and flowy maxi dresses. It’s the time for easy-breezy linen and beachy crochet. But the season is quickly speeding on by. As we prepare to tuck away our summer fashion must-haves, we’re also making room for our fall wardrobes. And with no doubt, as the weather gets cooler and the leaves start falling, the new signature style will be the midi dress. Luckily, there’s tons of fall midi dresses (in tons of styles) from our favorite retailers ready to be swooped up now.
Many summer dress styles can transition from summer to fall, but keep an eye out for fall-appropriate fabrics, sleeve-lengths, colors, and prints. Right now, you can find milkmaid dresses in trending leopard print rather than dainty florals, drop-waist dresses in earth tones like green and mauve rather than pastels, and shirtdresses in bold plaid rather than gingham. Look out for midi styles in slightly heavy knits, denims, poplins, and corduroy, too.
The calf-length frocks make for great transitional wardrobe staples. Wear your midi dress on its own, styled with fall sneakers, chunky loafers, and ballet flats, or pair it with tights and Charli XCX-approved knee-high boots as the temperature drops. Then you’ve got yourself the perfect fall outfit. So whether you’re looking for a long-sleeve midi dress to do cool-weather activities in or a satin midi dress for your upcoming fall weddings, we rounded some of the best new arrivals at your favorite retailers, from Abercrombie & Fitch to Zara.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
